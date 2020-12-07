Ravena admits TNT the heavy underdog as Castro, Parks still uncertain

SMART CLARK GIGA CENTER – Uncertainty still surrounds the case of both injured TnT Tropang Giga stalwarts Jayson Castro and Ray Parks.

The two starters remain on a day-to-day basis for the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals which only means more trouble for the team as it tries to climb out of a deep 1-3 hole.

Veteran physical therapist Dexter Aseron couldn’t determine the timeframe on the return of both Castro and Parks to the active roster despite the two days off both Barangay Ginebra and TnT had before the title series resumes on Wednesday with Game Five.

Parks has been out of the lineup since Game Two due to a strained left calf, while Castro went out early in the third quarter of Game Four owing to bone spurs on his knees.

“Ray is working his way to recovery, but don’t know yet if he can play,” said Aseron of the sophomore big guard.

“Jason is battling with knee pain cause of bone spurs on both his knees. We are just managing the pain. We will see how he feels.”

Losing two heavy scorers is definitely a big blow for TnT.

“Kung nandiyan lang sila, malamang hindi kami ganun ka-dehado,” admitted coach Bong Ravena. “Alam mo yun, may tao-tao, maganda sana rin.

“Kaso pag wala yung dalawa, talagang ang layo ng discrepancy.”

Castro is averaging 10.5 points in the title series while favoring his hurting knee, while Parks scored 20 points in Game One before aggravating his calf injury.

Ravena is keeping his fingers crossed that at least any one of Castro or Parks will be able to suit up in the next game.

“Hopefully maging OK si Ray (on Wednesday) and we’ll see Jayson’s condition din,” he said.

