LOOK: Leo Austria has better record in Game Sevens than Chot Reyes

LOOKS like San Miguel coach Leo Austria has a slight advantage over TNT coach Chot Reyes, at least statistically, heading into Game 7 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday.

According to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, Austria was unbeaten in four Game 7s in his career with San Miguel, all in the Philippine Cup, while Reyes was 2-3 win-loss in these do-or-die matches during his first spell as TnT coach.

The last time Austria won a Game 7 was in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup Finals where the Beermen overcame Magnolia, 72-71, thanks to key baskets by Alex Cabagnot.

Austria is also 1-0 in Game 7s against TNT, that lone win coming in 2017-2018 Philippine Cup semifinals with the Beermen beating TNT, 96-83, with June Mar Fajardo and Arwind Santos scoring 22 points each in the clincher.

Game 7s haven’t been that good for Reyes, whose last rubber match in the PBA came during the 2012 Commissioner’s Cup where TNT lost to B-Meg in overtime, 90-84, in a game best remembered for import Denzel Bowles' two clutch free throws in regulation.

Reyes also bowed to then-Petron in the 2011 Governors’ Cup in a Game 7, 85-73, to blow a 3-2 lead in the finals.

But Reyes is actually 1-1 against the San Miguel franchise, with the lone victory coming from the 2011-2012 Philippine Cup semifinals where TNT beat Petron, giving the latter a dose of its own medicine by winning the last two games of the series including a nail-biting 92-91 win in Game 7.

SMB's winning record in Game 7s

Overall though, San Miguel, according to Mangonon, has the edge with a 9-7 record overall, with TNT only 3-7 in deciding games in a best-of-seven affair.

That will change on Sunday, but will it be for the better or for the worse for San Miguel and TNT?

