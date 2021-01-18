Stanley Pringle says Wright, fellow candidates also deserved to win BPC award

STANLEY Pringle felt that all Best Player of the Conference candidates in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup were deserving of the award.

Pringle said the BPC award was such a wide-open race that being a candidate for the award was already an accomplishment. The Barangay Ginebra guard won the plum on Sunday, nipping Matthew Wright, and taking the trophy at the expense of stats leader Bobby Ray Parks, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Abueva, and CJ Perez.

“Just being nominated for me was a blessing,” said Pringle on Sunday in his acceptance interview with awards ceremony host Paolo Del Rosario. “I think it’s really hard to pick a player. I know you guys were having a tough time picking a player. All the players deserve it. I’m looking forward to next conference to play hard.”

During the bubble, Pringle averaged 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals to finish sixth in the statistical race. But the number one draft pick in the 2014 draft was able to get points from the votes of players, media, and the PBA Commissioner’s Office to secure the award.

Pringle said the last thing that concerns him during the conference was statistics as his goal was to help Barangay Ginebra win a championship in the bubble. The Penn State product also dedicated his first BPC award to his teammates for making it possible.

“I always believe you shouldn’t really look at your stats unless it's turnovers or maybe your field goal percentage. I’m not looking at my stats. [I just want to] help my team win. As far as the awards, your teammates are going to put you in the position to win.

“It’s just as much as their award as yours. Shoutout to my teammates. This is their award too,” said Pringle.

The 33-year-old Pringle also looked back on Barangay Ginebra’s campaign in the bubble in which the team drew motivation from the fact that the 2020 Philippine Cup would go down as one of the toughest conferences to win with the pandemic situation and the bubble set-up.

“Coach Tim really motivated us all to play hard. This is going to be one of the most memorable conferences being we were all in the bubble and it’s the first time they are doing something like this.

"It definitely motivated me to play hard, put it on the line, and just going out with a championship. All my teammates also put it on the line. It goes to show the hardwork and dedication,” said Pringle.

