Stanley Pringle leads candidates for Best Player of the Conference

STANLEY Pringle of Barangay Ginebra is part of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference plum for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Fresh from winning the title in the bubble conference, Pringle is in position for an individual award being in the official list of candidates for the award which was recently approved by the PBA board.

Aside from Pringle, also in the running are Bobby Ray Parks of TNT, Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, CJ Perez of Terrafirma, and Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort.

Pringle could also be in the running for the Special Team, which is in lieu of the Mythical Five award to be handed in January during a special awards ceremony in January.

The PBA recently approved the handing of individual awards even during the shortened season wherein only the Philippine Cup, compressed into a two-month tournament, was held at the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

Also to be given away is the Outstanding Rookie, Most Improved Player, and Sportsmanship Award.

With Pringle also showing the way, Barangay Ginebra became the champions of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble, beating TNT in five games for its 13th crown in franchise history.

