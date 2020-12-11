Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 11
    PBA

    Stanley Pringle leads candidates for Best Player of the Conference

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    STANLEY Pringle of Barangay Ginebra is part of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference plum for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

    Fresh from winning the title in the bubble conference, Pringle is in position for an individual award being in the official list of candidates for the award which was recently approved by the PBA board.

    Aside from Pringle, also in the running are Bobby Ray Parks of TNT, Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, CJ Perez of Terrafirma, and Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Pringle could also be in the running for the Special Team, which is in lieu of the Mythical Five award to be handed in January during a special awards ceremony in January.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The PBA recently approved the handing of individual awards even during the shortened season wherein only the Philippine Cup, compressed into a two-month tournament, was held at the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Also to be given away is the Outstanding Rookie, Most Improved Player, and Sportsmanship Award.

    With Pringle also showing the way, Barangay Ginebra became the champions of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble, beating TNT in five games for its 13th crown in franchise history.
    ___

    For more PBA updates, click here.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again