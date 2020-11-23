Cone says Stanley Pringle is 'Ginebra's Brownlee' in PH Cup

IF he has his way, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone would like Stanley Pringle to be on the floor every single second as the stakes go up in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Of course, that’s impossible but it only emphasizes how important Pringle is to the Kings.

“The key for us coaches is to try to keep him fresh enough so he has enough to play down the stretch," said Cone. "If I can just play him the whole 48 minutes, I would. I would never take him out. [But] he is human and he has to get his rest."

Pringle bounced back from his struggles in Game Two, coming away with 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a 91-84 win over Meralco on Sunday that gave the Gin Kings a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.

Pringle only had nine in the Game Two loss.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Ginebra went to Pringle early in Game Three and he led a 22-5 start by the Kings. But Cone acknowledged the need to keep his main gunner fresh for the stretch run, where he helped put out a last-ditch Meralco comeback.

Cone said Pringle’s role is no different to what Justin Brownlee plays during import-laced conferences.

Continue reading below ↓

“He was really tired down the stretch. But he knows he is our finisher," said Cone. "We will run our offense all the way through until the last three or four minutes. The next is going to be Stanley, Stanley, Stanley, Stanley. Just like it was with Justin, Justin, Justin, Justin, Justin.

"Teams know it but they just can’t seem to find an answer for him because he is really that talented,” added Cone.