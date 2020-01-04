Veteran Stanley Pringle looks for guidance as a finals rookie

STANLEY Pringle will be gaining championship experience on the fly as he plays his first-ever PBA finals series beginning on Tuesday when Barangay Ginebra battles Meralco in the Governors’ Cup.

Despite being an accomplished star in the PBA, the 32-year-old Pringle said he will still be looking for guidance from his teammates as far as playing in the championship is concerned.

Pringle is vying for his first PBA crown on his first try after he was acquired by Ginebra through a trade with NorthPort, a team he called home in his first five years in the PBA.

“Definitely, it’s my first finals but I’m really excited and I know the love from my teammates and coaching staff for giving me guidance to get there,” said Pringle. “I’m just focused on their guidance and the execution on the team, not really forcing to do what I can’t do.”

“I’m just excited to play and leave it on the floor,” said Pringle.

Pringle is definitely one of the players to watch in the finals series after being a key player in Ginebra’s drive to the title. The Fil-American has been averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Gin Kings in the Governors’ Cup.

While he is thrilled to play and win a championship with Ginebra, Pringle is also cautious not to be overly excited in the finals, knowing that Meralco is capable of pulling off a victory over them.

“Definitely, they are a real good team. Like coach said, they are the best defensive team and a very good rebounding team. They beat us by 30 points in the first game,” Pringle said.

“Like I said, I’m just looking forward to listening to the advice of my teammates and the coaching staff, pace myself for seven games because it’s going to be a long series,” Pringle said.