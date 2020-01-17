First career PBA title well worth the wait for Stanley Pringle

THE wait for a maiden PBA championship is finally over for Stanley Pringle.

Pringle finally became a part of a championship team after Barangay Ginebra wrapped up the Governors’ Cup crown with a 105-93 win over Meralco in Game Five at the packed Mall of Asia Arena.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The 32-year-old Pringle had several highlight plays that pumped up the crowd. He finished with 17 points and eight assists in the win that clinched a 4-1 victory for the Gin Kings in the best-of-seven series.

The Fil-Am guard was drafted by the NorthPort franchise in 2014, and didn't come close to a championship until he was traded to Ginebra last June.

Cone credited San Miguel chief Ramon S. Ang and sports director Alfrancis Chua for obtaining Pringle in the key midseason deal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I’m lucky to be able to coach him. I had great personnel coming to Ginebra and they have just added on to it bringing Stanley in. I’m really fortunate to be the guy at the helm,” said Cone.

“But the credit really goes to boss RSA for being on top of things,” said Cone.

Pringle had key lay-ups over Allen Durham that had the crowd pumped up, including one that got Ginebra ahead, 90-84. Japeth Aguilar later followed suit as his highlight dunks allowed Ginebra to pull away for good.