Standhardinger wins first Best Player award, Durham beats Brownlee for Best Import

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger of NorthPort and Allen Durham of Meralco were awarded with the Gatorade Best Player of the Conference and the Bobby Parks Best Import of the Conference, respectively, for the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday.

Standhardinger and Durham were given the trophies before Game Four of the Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

It was the first major award of Standhardinger in his PBA career, which came after the former top pick in the draft was traded from San Miguel to NorthPort.

Durham, meanwhile, captured his third Best Import award, and now has the second most in PBA history behind the seven of Parks.