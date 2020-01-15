Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jan 15
    PBA

    Standhardinger wins first Best Player award, Durham beats Brownlee for Best Import

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    CHRISTIAN Standhardinger of NorthPort and Allen Durham of Meralco were awarded with the Gatorade Best Player of the Conference and the Bobby Parks Best Import of the Conference, respectively, for the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday.

    Standhardinger and Durham were given the trophies before Game Four of the Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    It was the first major award of Standhardinger in his PBA career, which came after the former top pick in the draft was traded from San Miguel to NorthPort.

    Durham, meanwhile, captured his third Best Import award, and now has the second most in PBA history behind the seven of Parks.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again