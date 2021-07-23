Standhardinger gets Cone blessing to shoot free throws left-handed

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger has decided to shoot his free throws left-handed, a move that has the blessing of Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

The champion mentor said the Fil-German has been taking his free throws using his left hand in contrast to previous years, since he started joining the Kings in practices this season.

C-Stan a natural lefty

Standhardinger, according to Cone, is really a left-hander.

“It’s an interesting story. He tells us that he was a left hander when he grew up when he was young. His father forced him to play right-handed. He plays tennis right-handed, he plays golf, anything he likes with the right hand. But he says he is a natural left hander,” Cone revealed Friday during the post-game presser preceding Ginebra’s 96-81 win over Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The jury is still out on whether Standhardinger shooting with his left hand is indeed, effective statistics-wise.

Through two games though, the 6-foot-8 Ginebra center totaled 7-of-14 from the foul line.

Curiously, Standhardinger averaged 49.4 percent from the same spot during the bubble season last year.

Nevertheless, Cone supports Standhardinger as he is making his free throws in practice.

“When I arrived to practice, he was already shooting left-handed shots during our first practice together. If that what he feels comfortable, let him do it. Actually, hos form, and this is something that he will tell you, his form with his left hand is much better than his form with his right hand. He has been working and working and working on it. He’s been making 78 percent of his free throws in practice,” said Cone.

Standhardinger shot 5-of-10 from the line on his way to 11 points in the Kings’ second game for the season, but made the difference in rebounding as he grabbed 19 boards, 14 of them on the defensive end.

Cone clarified though that Standhardinger using his left hand to take shots is only exclusive for free throws.

“But he can’t suddenly just be a left hander during the game. He is still got to play with his right hand,” said Cone. “But free throw shooting, I have full support. He shoots it with great form.”

