Phoenix made right decision to rest injured Wright vs Alaska: Topex

MATTHEW Wright skipped Phoenix's PBA Philippine Cup game against Alaska on Saturday due to a sprained ankle.

Matthew Wright injury update

The Fil-Canadian wingman was not around at the Ynares Sports Arena for the second game of the scheduled doubleheader as he chose to rest the injured foot at home.

Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed Wright's injury.

Coach Topex Robinson said the team opted to just rest its best player even though the game against the Aces was a must-win for the Fuel Masters after losing their first two games this conference.

"Yun ang gamble namin. Are we going to force him to play na hindi siya OK?," said Robinson later following his team's 101-93 win. "So I guess we made the right decision to just keep him safe muna kasi medyo mahirap ding isugal.

"And knowing Matt he is really a competitor, and that's what we're trying to prevent."

Wright felt the pain during practice Friday.

"Kanina he said, medyo masakit. So we just decided not to play him," added Robinson, who nonetheless expects the deadly wingman to be back to active roster by Wednesday.

Wright is the second key player of the Fuel Masters who is in the injury list after guard Chris Banchero.

