News you need to know: Converge leaving PBA? Bolick on Japan, Sangalang status

Sports news June 1

Converge leaving PBA?

Converge hinted about its frustration toward the PBA, so much so that the new team is already thinking about leaving the even before a year since it joined the league.

A good friend of team owner Dennis Anthony Uy bared the FiberXers are willing to sell the franchise as it decried a duopoly by the powerful San Miguel Corp. and MVP blocs, demanding a "level playing field" while citing fairness as a "core virtue of sportsmanship."

"Sa kanila na lang yung liga. Hindi welcoming ang PBA. Pagod na kami," the source, who requested anonymity, said.

Robert Bolick on decision to play in Japan

Robert Bolick insisted his decision to play in the Japan B.League was not about money.

“’Yung factor talaga ‘yung opportunity,” Bolick told SPIN.ph on Thursday. “Hindi naman ‘yung sinasabi na pera. Hindi naman talaga ‘yun. ‘Yung opportunity lang talaga.”

Bolick said leaving NorthPort was one of the toughest decisions he ever had to make, with the chance to play professionally overseas rarely comes to a Filipino player, prompting him to give it a shot and sign with the Fukushima Firebonds in the B2 League, Japan’s second division.

“Galing tayo sa player na nabigyan ng opportunity. Sa dami ng player, nabigyan ako ng opportunity na maglaro sa ganung klaseng liga. Sino ba naman ang ayaw?”

Ian Sangalang on recovering from hyperthyroidism

Ian Sangalang is relishing the new lease on his career after a dangerous bout with hyperthyroidism.

The Magnolia star big man recalled the events the surrounded his mysterious disappearance from the team since February, including a severe weight loss and having to undergo RAI (radioactive iodine) therapy to cure the rare disease for men.

Fortunately, Sangalang has overcame the illness, having been cleared for 5-on-5 action with contact this week.

“Ang daming dumaan sa akin nung bungad nung taon eh. Pero hindi ako nawalan ng pag-asa. Hindi ako pinanghinaan ng loob. Naniwala ako sa sarili ko na babalik ako, gagaling ako,” he said.