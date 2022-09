DOES Rain or Shine have what it takes to win a PBA championship again?

Rey Nambatac, arguably the "new face" of RoS, sits down with Spin.ph staff on SPIN Zoom In.

Watch live and join the conversation in today's episode!

SPIN Zoom In: Rey Nambatac

Watch Now

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.