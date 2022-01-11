SPIN POV: How will unrestricted free agency affect PBA?

THE turn of the year has seen the first two PBA players enjoy the freedom of unrestricted free agency, with Rodney Brondial and Nards Pinto signing with San Miguel and Ginebra, respectively.

How will this new rule affect the league?

Click the link below to join the conversation in our first POV episode for 2022.

SPIN POV: PBA unrestricted free agency

