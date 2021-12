THE last time a team outside the San Miguel Corp. and MVP groups ruled the PBA was in 2016 when Rain or Shine captured that year's Commissioner’s Cup.

When do you think that will happen again?

Join the discussion as we present our 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup preview.

SPIN POV: PBA Governors' Cup preview

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.