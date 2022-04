HOW is Converge preparing for its debut season in the PBA?

Find out about it and more in this special SPIN POV episode with former PBA commissioner and now Converge governor Chito Salud.

SPIN POV: Chito Salud

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.