Regretful 'Spidey' says he never meant June Mar Fajardo no harm

PAOLO Felizarta reiterated his apology to the PBA and June Mar Fajardo for disrupting a game in last year’s PBA Philippine Cup between San Miguel and Magnolia while in a Spiderman costume - and nearly causing an injury to the Beermen big man.

“I want to take this opportunity para mag-sorry sa kanya kasi to be honest, wala akong intensyon na banggain siya,” said Felizarta in an interview with SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascaño after conducting a feeding program in Imus City.

“Nabunggo ko siya, siya ang five-time MVP (at that time), hindi ko talaga sinasadya.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Felizarta entered the court of the Smart-Araneta Coliseum late in Game Five of the Philippine Cup finals, colliding with Fajardo at mid-court before he was accosted by security personnel of the Big Dome.

Felizarta said it was unfortunate that someone nearly got hurt from his actions - and that his intention was put in a bad light.

“I’m very sorry for that kasi napunta rin siya sa bad light,” said Felizarta, who held up signs with ‘Vote Love,’ among others written on it.

Felizarta is thankful that the PBA didn't press charges. He was happy to be involved in the league’s corporate social responsibility projects such as the Homecourt outreach where he joined players in surprise visits to barangays.

Felizarta said this project is aligned to his own undertakings prior to the PBA incident.

“Parang blessing in disguise na rin ‘yung nangyari kasi since parang ‘yun na rin ginagawa ko in nature," he said. "Parang naging X-deal. We won’t pursue charges basta sabi ni Commissioner, you have to accompany us at pumayag naman ako. Sobrang okay sa akin kasi ginagawa ko na ‘yun."