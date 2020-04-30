PBA's Spiderman streaker makes positive impact in time of pandemic

THE man who made headlines for interrupting a PBA Philippine Cup Finals game in a Spiderman costume is back in the news.

For the right reasons this time.

Paolo Felizarta on Thursday sponsored a feeding program on Thursday, providing meals for poor families in Shelter Town located in Barangay Buhay na Tubig in his hometown of Imus City, Cavite.

The noble act, of course, won’t be complete without his Spiderman costume that he became known for. He also went to the site in a vehicle he christened ‘Spider Mobile.’

Felizarta made news for the wrong reasons last year when he entered the Smart-Araneta Coliseum floor late in Game Five of the Philippine Cup Finals between San Miguel and Magnolia.

Felizarta collided with San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo, incurring the ire of security men, fans, and some of Fajardo's teammates.

The PBA eventually dropped charges against Felizarta after he joined the league’s Homecourt entourage that made surprise visits in barangays in Metro Manila.

Now he's making a positive impact in society.

“Gusto lang namin for a better community and for a better world,” said Felizarta in an interview with SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascaño on Thursday.

“’Yun naman talaga ginagawa ko since 2012 pero ngayon, since ako wala rin akong trabaho, nalimitahan din ‘yung tulong ko. Pero may mga nagpi-PM (private message) din na nanghihingi ng tulong.”

The feeding program was the second Felizarta has sponsored for the Imus community which was organized by Lina Belacha of Shelter Town.

“Ubos na pera ng tao. Ngayon ko lang na-realize na malaking bagay na ‘yun sa kanila. May nagpi-PM sa akin na wala nang bigas. Wala kang magagawa kung limited na ang pera. Sa akin, kung ano na lang ‘yung magagawa ko,” said Felizarta.