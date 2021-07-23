Special permit allows PBA games to go on amid heightened restrictions

GAMES of the PBA Philippine Cup will push through despite the National Capital Region (NCR) being put under GCQ (General Community Quarantine) with heightened restrictions on Friday following the confirmed local transmission of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Special PBA permit

The league actually was able to get a special permit from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which has been the lead government agency coordinating in behalf of the league to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Hindi naman (hihinto ang mga games). May special permit kasi ang PBA. And they submitted strict guidelines for health protocols,” MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said in a short text message on Friday.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque announced the placing of Metro Manila under GCQ with heightened restrictions a day after the Department of Health confirmed the transmission of the Delta COVID variant in the country.

The GCQ with heightened restrictions lockdown imposed in NCR Plus last May was the main reason why the league couldn't proceed with the opening of its 46th season since contact sports is prohibited under the guidelines.

But as it is, Friday’s doubleheader featuring defending champion Barangay Ginebra against Blackwater and San Miguel opposite NLEX will go on as scheduled at the Ynares Sports Arena as well as the other games calendared moving forward.

