Check out Raul Soyud's near-flawless numbers in return from injury

RAUL Soyud made his presence felt right away in his return to NLEX’s active roster.

Raul Soyud returns from injury

The hardworking big man had a quiet 17-point, seven-rebound effort in the Road Warriors’ 94-76 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters during the lone PBA Philippine Cup game Saturday at the Don Honorio Ventura State College gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Soyud was near flawless from the floor where he shot 8-of-9 and had no turnovers in 18 minutes of action.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

It was his first game with the Road Warriors in the Pampanga bubble after missing their game against Alaska due to sprain.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Yeng Guiao naturally welcomed the return of one of his trusted frontcourt man.

“Malaking bagay si Raul galing sa sprained ankle. May pain pa nga, pero he played through the pain,” he said of Soyud’s effort to suit up for the game despite not yet fully healed from his injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Prior to skipping the Alaska game, Soyud averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in four games he played back at the Ynares Center in Pasig.

The return of Soyud helped NLEX raised its record to 4-2 overall after its third straight win and grabbed solo fourth place in the standings.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.