Sonny Thoss bares reason behind decision to retire after PH Cup

SONNY Thoss had one simple reason why he is retiring from Alaska as he enters his 16th year in the PBA – his body can no longer take the beating from the rigors of being a basketball player.

The 38-year-old Thoss confirmed on Tuesday to SPIN.ph that he will be retiring at the end of the upcoming Philippine Cup, saying the everyday grind has been taking its toll on his body.

“Yes, it is official,” said Thoss after Tuesday’s practice. “Body's already breaking down, [I’m] starting to slow down.”

Thoss said that he is at peace with his decision to retire, saying that he feels that he is becoming a liability to the only team he had played for since he was selected fifth overall in the 2004 draft.

“I feel like I’m more of a liability on the floor than an asset. I don’t want to put that on the team and hurt the team even more. I read my body and that’s what it’s telling me. That’s what made me make that final decision,” said Thoss.

Thoss said he is happy with the decision to retire as he had enjoyed his entire run with Alaska.

“No regrets. I enjoyed every bit of it, ups and downs in between, and it’s been a more than expected career,” said Thoss.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Thoss, a product of James Cook University, had an impressive resume with Alaska, winning three titles with the Aces including the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup where the 12-time All-Star won the finals MVP.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said Thoss was already planning to retire at the end of the 2019 season. Cariaso though said he is still trying to convince Thoss to finish the entire year.

“He had this thought at the end of last season,” said Cariaso of Thoss, who was his teammate during his second stint with Alaska as a player. “We were able to convince him to stay for one more conference.”

“Malay mo magbago isip niya,” said Cariaso.

Despite Thoss’ statements, Cariaso feels that the Alaska veteran is still very much an asset to the team as he will be a great locker-room guy to the young players who are now part of the Aces.

“We are happy that he is here with us. We know what Sonny can bring. He is going to be a perfect example for the bigs so guys like Abu (Tratter) and even Rodney (Brondial) and the two rookies (Barkley Ebona and Rey Publico) are going to learn a lot from him,” said Cariaso.