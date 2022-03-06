Sonny Thoss jersey retirement turns into reunion for Aces greats

ALASKA retired the jersey number of Sonny Thoss on Sunday in a ceremony that turned into a mini-reunion for former Aces players from different generations.

Thoss’ No. 7 jersey was retired by the Aces during halftime of their Governors' Cup match against Magnolia at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in their farewell conference in the PBA.

Several former members of the Alaska team attended the simple ceremony including legends from the grand slam years in the 1990s led by head coach Tim Cone, Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa, and Bong Hawkins.

Former members of Alaska during Thoss’ time from 2004 to 2019, some of them still active players from other teams, also showed up for the ceremony.

“This is definitely not an easy situation to be in. After watching the clips, seeing all my teammates, there is one word that comes to my mind, and that’s blessed,” said Thoss in his speech.

“I’m truly blessed to have each and everyone of you guys and the guys who sent the messages to be a part of my life. It is truly and honor. I’m very grateful to each and everyone of you,” said Thoss.

Thoss though is saddened that the only team he played for is bidding goodbye after 35 seasons in the PBA.

“Sadly, good things do come to an end. I know this is a very sad moment for a lot of people that this will be the last time we will be able to experience the Alaska Aces team in action this conference.

"But we don’t have to leave sad. But with our heads up high, I’m proud to be part of a company rich in integrity and success. The great memories that were made in arenas like this will be forever cherished. Thank you, PBA. Thank you, Alaska,” he added.

Aside from family, friends, and his agent Charlie Dy, the 40-year-old Thoss thanked Alaska management, former teammates, fans and former coaches led by Cone, who picked him fifth overall in the 2004 draft.

Thoss even thanked the team doctors and utility staff for taking care of him that kept him healthy all this years.

Thoss won three titles as well as a Finals MVP in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup, to date the last crown of the franchise. He also has the rare distinction of playing for only one team his entire career.

“As the Alaska saying goes, ‘We Not Me.’ I like to thank the Alaska franchise, Mr. Uytengsu and family, Boss Joaqui (Trillo), Boss Dickie (Bachmann), and management for taking a risk on me. It’s truly an honor to be a part of such prestigious and successful organization,” said Thoss.

“I also like to thank my coaches – from All-Star teams, national teams past and present, Alaska coaches and especially to coach Tim where journey began and develop a strong foundation of basketball skills that allowed me to last this long,” said Thoss.

“Learning and growing as an athlete was one part of the game, but sustaining it was another. And because of people like Doc. Sun, coach Gus, coach Mike, utility boys, I’m still here healthy today. Thank you very much,” he said.

