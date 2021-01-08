Carl Ravanes, son of SMB deputy coach Biboy, applies for PBA draft

PLAYER-actor Carl Ravanes is the latest player to apply for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The son of San Miguel assistant coach Biboy Ravanes submitted his application for the annual rookie selection proceedings and hiked the official entrants to seven after the first week of 2021.

Ravanes is a 6-foot guard who studied at University of Sunderland in England.

He was part of the initial roster for The Masterpiece-Trinity University of Asia squad in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup but did not suit up for the squad.

He also saw action for the Biñan City Luxxe White Krah Heroes in the 2020 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup, but only scored three points and grabbed a rebound in the nine minutes he played across three games.

Aside from playing basketball, he also dabbled in acting and was last seen as part of the cast of the movie She's Dating the Gangster back in 2014.

The elder Ravanes had a 14-year career in the PBA with San Miguel, Shell, and Alaska before taking on a head-coaching role at Socsargen in the old MBA.

He is currently one of the assistant coaches of Leo Austria at SMB.

Deadline for applications is on January 27, with the draft proper scheduled on March 14.