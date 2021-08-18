Some PBA teams opt for Airbnb bookings instead of hotel stay

WITH the planned resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup just around the corner, teams have started finalizing their billeting either through hotel or Airbnb bookings under a home-venue-home set-up.

SPIN.ph sources revealed only six teams, namely will likely San Miguel, Ginebra, Magnolia, TNT, Phoenix, and Meralco, will likely stay at Quest Hotel inside Clark - the home of all the ballclubs in the Philippine Cup bubble last year.

The rest either booked long-term stays in villa-type dwellings booked through Airbnb, an American online marketplace for lodging and home stays, or other hotels in the vicinity.

“Hindi na kami sumama sa Quest kasi dun na kami last year. Sawa na kami roon saka nakakaburyong na kung dun ulit, although maganda roon. But we decided to put premium on something new for our team staff,” said one team official.

“Saka pag Quest kami ulit, sama-sama na naman. Yun ang mahirap. Gusto na nating ma-secure mga players natin,” said another official.

Once given approval by the Pampanga government, the PBA hopes to resume the Philippine Cup on August 29.

Sources said NorthPort, Rain or Shine, and Columbian have booked villas while Alaska, NLEX and Blackwater will stay in separate hotels.

Strict health protocols

To ensure the safety of players, coaches, and officials, the same stringent health and testing protocols that were enforced in last year's Philippine Cup bubble will be followed by the teams, regardless where they are staying.

Movement of team members will be limited to essential travel while disinfection protocols will be strictly enforced, both for staffers running errands or on 'ayudas' coming from both the company or the players' families.

“Yung mga padala sa kanila na gamit o pagkain o kahit ano from their families, Mondays lang allowed yun. Tapos dadaan yun sa disinfecting protocol. May gamot na iispray sa mga gamit para ma-sanitize,” said another official.

Meanwhile, all PBA delegates will go through mandatory swab testing every eight days.

