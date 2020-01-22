SOL Mercado has yet to show up for practice with Phoenix Pulse, putting his future with the team in doubt.

Phoenix Pulse coach Louie Alas said Mercado has not practiced with the team, days after the trade that sent LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra to NorthPort.

However, rumors have been going around that the 35-year-old Mercado will eventually not be signed by Phoenix, which has a surplus of guards in its lineup.

Recently, the Fuel Masters obtained another guard in Brian Heruela from Blackwater in exchange for Ron Dennison.

According to insiders, the Fil-American guard's contract with NorthPort had expired after the trade.

Mercado, who prior to playing with NorthPort had a four-year stint with Barangay Ginebra, can sign with any team if he is left unsigned with Phoenix Pulse.

Alas admitted the fate of Mercado rests in the hands of management.

“Si Sol, malaki ang maitutulong niya sa amin pero management ang magde-decide,” said Alas.

Alas admitted the Fuel Masters need to unload players, but said it was difficult to part with longtime guard Revilla in the Mercado trade.

“The reason why nag-trade kami kasi sobra-sobra ‘yung roster namin," said the veteran coach. "We really want LA here, sabi ko nga sa kanya."