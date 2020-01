THE PBA has approved the trade that sent Sol Mercado from NorthPort to Phoenix Pulse for LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra.

The deal was approved by the league on Monday, a day after both teams agreed in principle to make the trade.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The deal was officially announced just minutes after Phoenix Pulse ended its practice on Monday at the Upper Deck. None of the three players were present at the training facility on Monday.