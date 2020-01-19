NorthPort trades Sol Mercado to Phoenix for LA Revilla, Rey Guevarra

SOL Mercado may find himself suiting up for another team when the PBA’s 45th season kicks off this March.

NorthPort has dealt the stocky veteran guard to Phoenix for the duo of LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra.

Both teams already agreed on the revised trade that initially just involved Mercado and Revilla. Trade papers have been sent to the PBA Office and is waiting for its official approval.

Mercado came on board with the Batang Pier as part of the Stanley Pringle trade with Barangay Ginebra midway last season. The Kings sent him to NorthPort along with Jervy Cruz and Kevin Ferrer.

The 35-year-old Fil-Am was part of the Batang Pier side that made it to the semis of the Governors Cup after pulling the upset ax against top seed NLEX Road Warriors during the playoffs.

Mercado is yet to sign a new contract with NorthPort when the trade came.

At Phoenix, he’s expected to join a loaded backcourt that includes RJ Jazul, Alex Mallari, RR Garcia, Mike Gamboa, and Brian Heruela, who was recently acquired from Blackwater in exchange for Ron Dennison.

Revilla is coming off a surgery to remove bone spurs on his foot, which kept him out for the entire Governors Cup.

But he’s recently been signed to a six-month contract and has already been practicing with the Fuel Masters.