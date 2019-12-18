Helpless Sol Mercado out for rest of semis due to ankle sprain

SOL Mercado will be out for the rest of the semifinals series after suffering an ankle injury in his right foot.

Mercado sustained the injury in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals. He also missed Wednesday’s game in which the Batang Pier lost to Barangay Ginebra, 132-105, to trail 2-1 in the series.

Mercado said the injury won’t require surgery, but the ankle sprain will still require him to be out for two to three weeks.

“The x-rays came out negative so there’s no fracture,” said Mercado. “Thank God. But it’s really, really, really swollen. I probably won’t be playing.”

Mercado sat on the bench in Game Three after he became a thorn to his former team when he scored 14 points in the series opening 113-88 victory by NorthPort.

“It’s tough but it’s out my control. Not much I can do other than trying to cheer my team on,” said Mercado.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Following the injury, Mercado received an overwhelming support from fans on social media not just from NorthPort fans but also from supporters of Barangay Ginebra, the same team he played for four years before being traded midseason to NorthPort in a deal that included Stanley Pringle.

“It’s crazy. I open my phone and it’s just well wishes and prayers sent to me mainly from Ginebra fans. I find that astonishing just because we are in a series against them,” said Mercado.

Continue reading below ↓

Mercado said he appreciates the love from all the fans of both teams.

“Just to still have that love from them means everything so I just want to let them know that it means a lot to me. Even the NorthPort fans, everybody has been praying for me. I appreciate it,” Mercado said.