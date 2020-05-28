Ginebra, SMB, Magnolia players and coaches undergo COVID-19 test

PBA PLAYERS and officials under the San Miguel Corporation underwent COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo, and Magnolia guard Mark Barroca posted photos and videos on their Instagram Story before their scheduled swab tests at a hospital.

Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, and San Miguel’s Arwind Santos, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, and Daniel De Guzman were also among those who went to the hospital for the tests.

The test is part of company policy of San Miguel Corporation that all workers be tested for COVID-19. SMC has about 70,000 employees, and will implement strict measures in the workplace to ensure their safety.

The company has been very active since the beginning of the pandemic. Among its initiatives are the donation of test machines to public hospitals around the country.

The conglomerate also donated food, medical supplies and equipment, alcohol and disinfecting powder, aside from free toll and fuel to frontliners.

The PBA has been on hiatus following the postponement of the 2020 season due to the pandemic last March with only one game between San Miguel and Magnolia being played so far in the Philippine Cup.

