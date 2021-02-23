Alfrancis Chua, Calvin Abueva bury hatchet as 'Beast' welcomed to SMC family

SAN Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua and Calvin Abueva finally buried the hatchet.

On Monday, the two fiery personalities met for the first time since Magnolia acquired the 33-year-old Abueva, who was officially welcomed by Chua to the SMC family.

It was a formal but cordial meeting between the player and top team official, whose fiery exchange of banters in the past were well documented especially during the time when Abueva was still with Alaska.

“Oo, okay na sila,” according to a SPIN.ph insider privy to the meeting.

The meeting comes on the eve of Abueva’s first practice with the Hotshots since he arrived in a trade from Phoenix, who got guard Chris Banchero and a 2021 second-round draft pick in return.

The two teams also swapped first-round picks (Magnolia's No. 6 pick for Phoenix's No. 10 overall) in the deal.

