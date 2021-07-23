CJ Perez sparks early breakaway vs NLEX as SMB grabs first win

CJ PEREZ led the San Miguel attack as the Beermen dominated NLEX, 110-93, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

SMB vs NLEX recap

Perez, acquired in a trade with Terrafirma during the offseason, took command in the first half where San Miguel asserted itself, outscoring NLEX, 61-44, enough to secure the win for the Beermen.

San Miguel picked up the win for an even 1-1 mark after suffering a loss to Meralco last Saturday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Perez had 15 of his 21 points in the first half for San Miguel. He hit back-to-back threes as the Beermen lead increased to 56-34. It reached 23, the biggest advantage in the first half, after a three-point play by June Mar Fajardo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alex Cabagnot poured in 17 points, while Mo Tautuaa had 16 points and nine rebounds for San Miguel, which led by as many as 24 points, 108-84, in the contest.

Kevin Alas had 20 points, while Kiefer Ravena added 16 points and seven assists as the Road Warriors fell to 1-2.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.