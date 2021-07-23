CJ Perez sparks early breakaway vs NLEX as SMB grabs first win

CJ PEREZ led the San Miguel attack as the Beermen dominated NLEX, 110-93, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
SMB vs NLEX recap
Perez, acquired in a trade with Terrafirma during the offseason, took command in the first half where San Miguel asserted itself, outscoring NLEX, 61-44, enough to secure the win for the Beermen.
San Miguel picked up the win for an even 1-1 mark after suffering a loss to Meralco last Saturday.
Perez had 15 of his 21 points in the first half for San Miguel. He hit back-to-back threes as the Beermen lead increased to 56-34. It reached 23, the biggest advantage in the first half, after a three-point play by June Mar Fajardo.
Alex Cabagnot poured in 17 points, while Mo Tautuaa had 16 points and nine rebounds for San Miguel, which led by as many as 24 points, 108-84, in the contest.
Kevin Alas had 20 points, while Kiefer Ravena added 16 points and seven assists as the Road Warriors fell to 1-2.
