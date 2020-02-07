SMB re-signs Pessumal and Mamaril, picks up free-agent Gamalinda

LIFE goes on for San Miguel Beer as it continues to fill up its roster spots in time for its title-retention bid in the coming PBA Philippine Cup.

The Beermen locked in vastly improved gunner Von Pessumal to a longer deal then added free agent Bambam Gamalinda to shore up their wings. Veteran Billy Mamaril has also inked a new deal to play an 18th season in the league.

The signings come as SMB prepare to go for a record sixth straight crown without premier big man June Mar Fajardo, who went down with a complete fracture on his right shin during the team practice on Monday.

Fajardo is out of the Philippine Cup, and possibly the whole season.

Gamalinda, who was left unsigned by Magnolia, was among eight free agents who tried out for a roster spot with the Beermen.

Two others in Gelo Alolino and Wendell Comboy had earlier came to terms with San Miguel management. Alolino suited up for Blackwater last season, while Comboy is a free agent left unsigned by Rain or Shine after drafting him in 2019.