    SMB snaps two-game skid as big Perez game unable to save Terrafirma

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    SAN Miguel began life without Terrence Romeo the way it wanted – a collective effort from the Beermen.

    Mo Tautuaa led five players in double figures as San Miguel defeated Terrafirma, 105-98, on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    After two straight defeats, the Beermen finally picked up their first win inside the bubble – their second overall in four matches – just days after Romeo left the bubble because of his season-ending dislocated right shoulder.

    Tautuaa was once again key in a San Miguel win this conference with June Mar Fajardo relegated to a virtual fan due to a right tibia fracture.

    After his 20-point performance in their March 8 match, Tautuaa had 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

    He wasn’t alone in producing big number for San Miguel with Arwind Santos tallying 20 points and 14 boards in the match-up.

