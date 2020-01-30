Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SMB signs Wendell Comboy, Gelo Alolino to one-year contracts

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel has added depth to its already loaded guard rotation by signing Gelo Alolino and Wendell Comboy to separate one-year deals.

    Alolino, 26, spent the past season with Blackwater but was only used sparingly, logging only 8.9 minutes in 22 games while averaging 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

    Comboy, meanwhile, is a 6-foot guard from Far Eastern University who was taken in the second round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft but was left unsigned by Rain or Shine.

    The two will now have to battle for minutes in a talent-laden San Miguel backcourt that features Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, and Terrence Romeo.

      Also part of the Beermen guard rotation are Von Pessumal and Paul Zamar.

