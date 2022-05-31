SMB signs free agents Canete, Faundo to one-year deals

SAN Miguel signed up two young, free agents to bolster its roster for PBA Season 47.

Mike Canete and Jeepy Faundo came to terms with the multi-titled franchise and will be its 13th and 14th players when the Beermen try to regain the Philippine Cup championship.

Both Canete and Faundo were given one-year contracts each as per team manager Gee Abanilla.

“They tried out with us. Wala kasi kaming first and second round picks (during the draft),” said Abanilla on Tuesday.

The Beermen had their first turn during the recent rookie draft in the third round when they tabbed Jerwyn Guinto – brother of former Rain or Shine big man Bradwyn Guinto – at no. 33 overall.

In the succeeding rounds, the team got Lyndon Colina, John Gonzaga, and CJ Cadua.

Canete, a product of Arellano University, was buried in Meralco’s deep backcourt rotation and hardly utilized in his sophomore season with the franchise where he saw action for just nine games.

Faundo, brother of veteran big man Brian Faundo and played for UST in college, on the other hand, suited up for just six games with NorthPort, averaging 2.3 points before being relegated in the team’s 3x3 unit.

The two is the only newbies in a stacked San Miguel lineup led by six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, CJ Perez, Terrence Romeo, Paul Zamar, Von Pessumal, Mo Tautuaa, Simon Enciso, Jericho Cruz, Rodney Brondial, and Vic Manuel.

