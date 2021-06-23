SMB signs free agent big men Fonzo Gotladera, James Sena

SAN Miguel reinforced its frontcourt by tapping free agent big men Alfonzo Gotladera and James Sena as it bids to regain the Philippine Cup title in Season 46 of the PBA.

Gotladera and Sena were signed for the entire season as chief reliever to comebacking six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed the acquisition of the two on Wednesday.

“Siyempre naghanap kami ng big men na available in the market. We’re looking for experience din and at the same time, yung isa naman youth. Sakto naman meron kaming nakuha,” he said.

The 6-foot-5 Sena last played for Blackwater two years ago, while Gotladera, also at 6-foot-5 but three years younger than the 32-year-old Sena, suited up for two years with NLEX. A part of the 2016 special PBA draft, the former Ateneo big man later played for the Bataan Risers in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) in 2019.

