COLUMN: Daniel De Guzman wastes chance to clear his name

CHICAGO - His reputation has been besmirched, dragged into the muck of game-fixing, a gambling-fueled racket that has smeared basketball in the Philippines.

And all Daniel De Guzman had to do to clear his good name was to appear before the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) today.

The San Miguel Beer 3x3 player mysteriously chose not to show up.

While I believe in the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, I am also inclined to believe that De Guzman's flight from the inquiry is not the act of an innocent man.

A face-to-face meeting can be uneasy.

Someone who isn't telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth can be exposed by the tells that he or she manifests, which include profuse sweating, involuntary shaking and excessive blinking of the eyes,

But for Christ's sake, this one was a Zoom meeting.

WHAT WAS DE GUZMAN SO SCARED ABOUT?

Was he so violently ill that he couldn't log on to a computer and turn on the microphone and the camera?

Did he have a sore throat that hindered his speech?

Did his Apple watch tell him to take 10,000 steps away from the investigation?

Whatever his reasons are, they better be good. Hopefully, De Guzman isn't getting legal advice from the law offices of Null and Void because the GAB is not playing around.

"He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty, he may lose his professional basketball license," a scorned GAB chairman Abraham Mitra told SPIN.ph.

No word yet on what sanctions, if any, San Miguel will take on their player. But the corporate giant needs to act swiftly to avoid any inference that it is condoning or enabling an employee with doubts of malfeasance hanging over his head.

"It wasn't me. Not my phone," De Guzman cried when his name and screenshots from a cell phone tying him to the alleged game-fixing kerfuffle burst in the public eye last September 15.

But whatever benefit of the doubt the netizens were willing to give him quickly eroded when De Guzman did not come out in the open and instead hid behind his agent, Danny Espiritu, for his defense.

AND NOW THIS.

When we are accused of wrongdoing, the right to "due process" - which includes the right to be heard, to confront your accuser, hear and refute said allegations - is God's gift to the pursuit of justice.

Why the hell is Daniel De Guzman so reluctant to receive it?

Maybe he wants to bury the truth, not uncover it.

"It's hard to curb game-fixing," a former PBA head coach told me. "The players start doing it in college, at the UAAP and NCAA, and by the time they get to the PBA the syndicate already got them by the balls."

This would have been a chance to open the lid a little bit.

Sadly, De Guzman ain't singing.

