SMB relegates Comboy, Sena to make way for Jericho Cruz

SAN Miguel relegated two players to its injury/reserved list to make room for the entry of veteran guard Jericho Cruz.

On Wednesday, the team placed Wendell Comboy and big man James Ryan Sena in the inactive roster following the signing of the 31-year-old Cruz from the free agency market.

Comboy was put under the injury/reserved list, while Sena is now an unrestricted free agent with rights to salary.

Both Comboy and Sena, however, have hardly been utilized in the Governors’ Cup as coach Leo Austria continues to utilize a nine-man rotation among his local players.

The entry of Cruz completed the 15-man roster of the team in the Governors’ Cup including import Shabazz Muhammad.

Cruz is already eligible to play for San Miguel on Thursday when it takes on Rain or Shine in the main game of another doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The former Adamson stalwart is the second player acquired by San Miguel as an unrestricted free agent this conference after big man Rodney Brondial from Alaska, who also happens to be a teammate of Cruz in college under Austria.

Brondial, Cruz, along with Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso are the four new players coming on board for the team in the season-ending meet.

