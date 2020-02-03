Phoenix gets early test as SMB, NLEX, Alaska join mini-tournament

PHOENIX Pulse has organized a mini-tournament where the Fuel Masters will play five-time defending champion San Miguel, NLEX, and Alaska in preparation for the Philippine Cup.

Phoenix coach Louie Alas said the matches will be held on February 17, 19, and 21 at The Upper Deck.

Alas said the team has organized such tournament to simulate the game-like atmosphere to prepare for the Philippine Cup.

“Tune-up game pero game-like. Kumpleto ‘yung stats and referees. Hindi lang televised pero game-like scenarios. ‘Yung unbeaten, champion. Parang preseason. Gusto namin ma-feel ‘yung naglalaro kami talaga,” said Alas.

The teams in the preseason tournament with definitely be tested especially with the entry of San Miguel, which will be eyeing its sixth straight Philippine Cup crown this year.

The Beermen also get a chance to assess themselves in their build-up especially with the team scheduled to play in the opener on March 1 against Magnolia in a rematch of last year’s Philippine Cup finals.

The Fuel Masters, meanwhile, will also get a chance to play as a team with their new additions led by Jake Pascual and Brian Heruela, who are expected to play key roles with the team.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

NLEX, on the other hand, is also eager to bounce back from the disappointing Governors’ Cup campaign with a respectable showing in the Philippine Cup.

Alaska, meanwhile, will also have an opportunity to test its line-up following a trade that brought Michael DiGregorio to the team as well as the entry of new players led by rookie Jaycee Marcelino.