SMB, Meralco go unbeaten on Day 1 to book PBA 3x3 knockout stage spots

SAN Miguel and Meralco emerged undefeated in their respective groups to book a berth in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Saturday.

The Beermen won back-to-back against NorthPort (21-17) and Cavitex (21-17) to emerge on top of Pool C, while the Bolts downed Sista Super Sealers (22-17) and Terrafirma (21-16) and did the same in Pool B to advance to the next round.

Coached by Boycie Zamar, San Miguel will be looking to sweep its elimination round assignment when it takes on beleaguered Pioneer Pro Tibay on Sunday.

Pioneer currently carries a 0-2 card when it forfeited its games against Cavitex and NorthPort after failing to secure a medical clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) prior to the opener of the tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena.

NorthPort and Cavitex both have a 1-1 (win-loss) records and remain in the running for a place in the knockout quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Bolts under coach Patrick Fran, surged to the top of Pool C and will face Barangay Ginebra for its final outing.

The Kings and Dyip are locked in second place with similar 1-1 standings, while the Super Sealers are at the bottom with a 0-2 card.

