    Fri, Jun 17
    PBA

    SMB holds breath as Chris Ross limps off with knee injury

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Chris Ross is assisted back to the SMB bench after suffering a knee injury.
    Chris Ross is assisted back to the SMB bench after suffering a knee injury.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – San Miguel is holding its breath after Chris Ross suffered an injury to his right knee in the second quarter of San Miguel’s PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup match against Magnolia on Thursday night.

    The injury occurred at the 2:57 mark of the second quarter as Ross took off for a layup to finish a fastbreak. The many-time All-Defensive Team member never got to finish the shot as he sprawled the floor in great pain.

    He stayed there for several minutes clutching his right knee as he was attended by SMB staff. He was later assisted to the Beermen's bench before heading to the dugout, with his worried mother by his side.

    WATCH:

    A visibly upset Ross threw a bottle of mineral water out of frustration as he sat down in a chair in the dugout.

    The team said there is still no prognosis on the injury, but concerns were eased a bit as Ross rejoined his teammates on the SMB bench in the fourth quarter.

    “Ayaw pa niya ipahawak,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla.

    Before Ross, SMB forward Vic Manuel also left the game with an undisclosed injury. He never returned.

    Chris Ross injury

    undefined

