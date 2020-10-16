SMB guard Terrence Romeo taken to hospital due to shoulder injury

ANGELES CITY - San Miguel lost star guard Terrence Romeo to injury during the first half of its PBA Philippine Cup showdown with TnT Tropang Giga.

Initial diagnosis on the former scoring champion is a dislocated shoulder, prompting team officials to take him to the nearby Medical City hospital for an examination.

Romeo already had 11 points when he hurt his shoulder in a collision with veteran TNT guard Ryan Reyes.

The flashy San Miguel guard stayed in the sidelines for a while receiving treatment from team staff before the decision was made to take him to the hospital.

Medical City Clark is part of the PBA bubble.

The injury comes as a big blow for the Beermen, who are already without June Mar Fajardo after the reigning MVP suffered an injury in the offseason.

The Beermen are also avoiding a second straight loss in the bubble.