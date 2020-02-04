Shin injury could keep Fajardo out of PH Cup, possibly longer, says source

SAN Miguel's bid for a sixth straight PBA Philippine Cup championship suffered a giant blow.

Literally and figuratively.

Main man June Mar Fajardo went down with a shin injury that could keep him out for the entire all-Filipino conference and, possibly, for the rest of the season.

The five-time league MVP already suffered the same injury before that kept him out of action for two months during the 2018 Governors Cup.

But SPIN.ph learned from sources the injury was much more serious this time that the 6-foot-10 Fajardo could even miss the entire season.

San Miguel management is expected to issue an official statement on the matter.

The Beermen are gunning for a sixth straight Philippine Cup title in the league's 45th season that kicks off on March 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

They begin their title defense on opening night against Magnolia in a rematch of last year's finals.

As it is, the Cebuano big man has already been left out of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the February window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.