YES, even basketball coaches get injured at team practices.

San Miguel Beer deputy Peter Martin had to undergo an Achilles tendon repair after suffering the injury during a team practice prior to the Beermen’s final outing in the PBA Philippine Cup against the Blackwater Bossing.

The 6-foot-5 Martin, who had a two-year playing stint in the league suiting up for teams such as Pepsi, Mobiline, and Pop Cola, posted photos of him in the recovery room following the operation done by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jose Raul ‘George’ Canlas.

San Miguel’s lead deputy coach is now at home and will start his rehabilitation.

“No big deal naman. Nothing to write about,” he said in a brief talk with SPIN.ph prior to his operation.

It’s no secret Martin, who made history by scoring the first basket in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA), has been joining the San Miguel scrimmages whenever possible, most especially during the off season when teams were finally allowed to hold practices.

A day before the team’s game against Blackwater, Martin tried to help the team in practice. Unfortunately, the rainy weather back then made the practice court a bit slippery and the the San Miguel assistant coach suffered the injury.

“But ok na siya. Achilles nga, naputol e. So ni-repair,” said team manager Gee Abanilla. “Pero hindi naman siya todo takbo, baka may tama na rin siguro.”

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Abanilla said there is no timetable yet for the return of Martin.

As it is, the Beermen openly dedicated their 99-80 win to their injured coach.

“Get well soon. God speed,” said Austria to his top deputy. “Hopefully, makabalik na siya sa amin because we’re one family. We miss each other.

“Shout out to coach Pete. I hope you get better, too,” added veteran guard Alex Cabagnot.

