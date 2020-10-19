SMB dedicating PBA bubble campaign to injured Terrence Romeo

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria is saddened that Terrence Romeo will no longer be able to play for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup especially after how he was able to prepare himself before entering the bubble.

Austria said Romeo came into the bubble in the best shape possible, but the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP will no longer be able to play this conference after a dislocated shoulder in their game against TNT.

But Austria said the team is dedicating its bubble campaign to Romeo.

“We are saddened by the incident. Eto ‘yung sinasabi ng team lagi na iba ang may pinagsamahan. Merong down pero dine-dedicate nila ‘yung game para sa kanila,” said Austria.

Austria said Romeo was hurting emotionally from the incident that led to the injury. The San Miguel guard is no longer in the bubble to recover.

“We are so saddened kasi before the bubble, he said na, ‘Coach, I’m really in shape.’ That’s why during the incident, I waited for him in the hospital and talked to him for about an hour dahil he is crying.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Eto ‘yung big question niya. Bakit sa akin pa nangyari. Ako ang pinaka-kundisyon sa team. And we witnessed it,” said Austria.

The San Miguel coach said Romeo was in for a breakout game in the bubble based on the preparation he did for the conference.

“Meron siyang vision. Gusto niyang ipakita na he wants to help the team and recognized naman ng team ‘yan,” said Austria.

“We are praying for you,” Austria added. “Everybody is missing you.”

