Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 5
    PBA

    SMB confirms bringing in Ivan Aska in early import change

    Ivan Aska takes over from Tyler Stone
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Ivan Aska
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    SAN Miguel is making an import change even before its first game of the 48th PBA season, bringing in Ivan Aska for the Commissioner’s Cup.

    SMB team governor Robert Non confirmed the change on Sunday, saying the 33-year-old Aska replaces Tyler Stone ahead of the Beermen’s season opener against NLEX on November 15.

    ivan aska

    Listed at 6-foot-8, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico roots and played college ball for Murray State.

    Aska also captured the MVP award in the 2015 Fiba CBC Championship when Virgin Islands captured the crown.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Aska's most recent basketball stops were in Uruguay, Mexico, and Hungary.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again