SMB confirms bringing in Ivan Aska in early import change

SAN Miguel is making an import change even before its first game of the 48th PBA season, bringing in Ivan Aska for the Commissioner’s Cup.

SMB team governor Robert Non confirmed the change on Sunday, saying the 33-year-old Aska replaces Tyler Stone ahead of the Beermen’s season opener against NLEX on November 15.

Listed at 6-foot-8, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico roots and played college ball for Murray State.

Aska also captured the MVP award in the 2015 Fiba CBC Championship when Virgin Islands captured the crown.

Aska's most recent basketball stops were in Uruguay, Mexico, and Hungary.

