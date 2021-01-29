SMB coaches refuse to include Von Pessumal in Perez trade package

IF PBA fans found the CJ Perez for three role players and a first-round pick trade an unfair deal, just think about the original proposal discussed by Terrafirma and San Miguel Beer.

Gunner Von Pessumal was part of the main package for the Perez trade along with the Beermen’s first round pick in the coming rookie draft, with back-up guard Gelo Alolino added to the trey to sweeten the pot.

But apparently, the San Miguel coaching staff doesn't want to let the 27-year-old Pessumal go as he has been one of the team’s reliable outside shooters who can unclog the lanes for sixth-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Pessumal’s outside snipping also came in handy during the last Philippine Cup bubble when the team lost Terrence Romeo to a shoulder injury and veteran wingman Marcio Lassiter was not playing 100 percent healthy.

“Alam ko hindi pumayag sila coach Leo [Austria] na bitawan si Pessumal,” said a person privy to the deal who refused to be identified as he is not in an official capacity to talk about the trade that rocked the league.

“Ang original talaga niyan is Pessumal and Alolino only, tapos yung first round,” added the source.

The two parties then revised the original package and eventually, added Matt Ganuelas Rosser and Russel Escoto to the trade, which both teams agreed. That version of the deal was sent to the Commissioner’s Office for approval.

Calls made to Austria haven’t been returned as of post time.