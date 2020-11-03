SMB, Blackwater make history as teams to play first-ever PBA morning game

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The moment it tipped off, San Miguel and Blackwater naively became part of PBA history.

The Beermen and Elite became the first teams to play in the first-ever morning game in the league’s 45-year history on Tuesday.

The 10:00 a.m. match at the Angeles University Foundation gym was the curtain raiser of a long quadruple header featured for the day – also a first ever in PBA annals.

“First time nating maglaro ng umaga, pati quadruple games, first time din,” said Mauro Bengua, PBA operations officer who’s been around the league for more than two decades now and among its longest-tenured personnel.

“Dati may mga triple headers rin tayo, pero usually kapag guest ang national team tsaka tayo naglalaro ng tatlo sa isang araw,” he added. “Pero yung quadruple, wala pa talaga.”

PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III later validated the records, adding this also marked the first time the league will be having the most ever games in a week, and the first time ever with multiple teams playing in back-to-back days.

Both San Miguel and Blackwater left the Quest Hotel on the way to the venue before 8 a.m. and were already warming up an hour before the game.

After Tuesday’s games, four other quadruple headers will be played on Wednesday, Friday (Nov. 6), Sunday (Nov. 8), and Wednesday (Nov. 11).

Blackwater, Terrafirma, Rain or Shine, and NLEX are the other teams scheduled to play the coming morning games.

