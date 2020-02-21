Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SMB preseason jinx continues as Terrence Romeo injures ankle

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TERRENCE Romeo is the latest to get struck with the recent string of bad luck for San Miguel as he hurt his right ankle during a tuneup game against Alaska.

    The flamboyant guard just hit a tough leaner over JVee Casio just before the halftime break when he tripped on an exercise equipment in the baseline.

    It's another tough break for the Beermen, which will already lost June Mar Fajardo for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup due to a fractured right tibia.

    Marcio Lassiter is also sitting out the Beermen's preseason buildup due to a broken nose, although he hopes to play in the team's debut using a mask.

    "Pagkatapos ko tumira, natapakan ko yung parang bike na bakal. Pagstep ko, may tumunog eh," explained Romeo, holding out hope that his injury won't be as serious.

    "Sana tapilok lang talaga."

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

