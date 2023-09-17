PBA Season 48 Draft: Potential diamonds in the rough

THE PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft attracted a total of 124 players, a record in the league.

But while the focus is on the big names such as the likes of Stephen Holt, Luis Villegas, and Ricci Rivero, there is definitely a lot of talent in this field. We take a look at some of those players that could potentially be the ‘sleepers’ or ‘diamonds in the rough’ in this draft.

Shean Jackson

The 6-foot-2 Jackson applied for the PBA Draft this year after initially committing to play for Ateneo and head coach Tab Baldwin in the UAAP. The 23-year-old Cheyenne High School product could be one of the most athletic player in this draft.

Jaymar Gimpayan

The Laoang, Northern Samar native built a reputation in the MPBL as an aggressive rebounder. Gimpayan, who plays for an Imus team that has former PBA players led by Marc Pingris, is averaging 11.9 rebounds a game in the current MPBL season, only second behind Justine Baltazar of Pampanga this season. A recent endorsement from former Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina could go a long way in his chance to make it to the PBA.

Lorenzo Navarro

A team in need of a pure point guard can also take a look at Navarro, who led the NCAA in assists during his time with Lyceum with an average of 5.41 a game. The 5-foot-8 Navarro is also fourth in that statistic category in the MPBL while playing for Iloilo with 6.7 per contest, even dishing out 13 assists in one game for the Royals. Navarro also had an experience internationally in the youth level as part of Batang Gilas in the Fiba Under-17 World Championships in 2014.

Raffy Verano

Currently playing for the Quezon Huskers in the MPBL, the 6-foot-3 Verano is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for his team. Verano has also built a reputation as a defensive player even during his college days, and has also seemed to have comfortably adjusted to the guard and small forward position after college.

Darrell Manliguez

The 5-foot-8 Manliguez from Makilala, North Cotabato could be a worth a look. Manliguez is currently leading the MPBL in assists with 7.6 per outing, and sixth in steals with 1.9 a game in only his first season in the league.

Adrian Nocum

The Mapua product is coming out of college but Nocum has looked like a seasoned veteran with his stints in the MPBL and Filbasket with the San Juan Knights. In his final year in the NCAA, the 6-foot-0 shooting guard did a little bit of everything with averages of 9.94 points, 6.24 rebounds, and 2.88 assists. During the Draft Combine, Nocum was named to the Mythical Five.

Cade Flores

The 6-foot-5 Flores was impressive in his first year since transferring from Far Eastern University to Arellano with averages of 12.47 points, a league-best 10.07 rebounds, and 1.07 blocks during NCAA Season 98 where he won Rookie of the Year honors.

Sherwin Concepcion

A team in need of a shooter can consider Concepcion as an option. After playing for University of Santo Tomas, Concepcion gained a good reputation that the 6-foot-3 cager from Concepcion, Tarlac even got a call-up for Gilas Pilipinas for the July 2022 Fiba tournaments. In the MPBL, Concepcion once hit seven threes in one game for Mindoro before transferring to Nueva Ecija midway through the season.

King Caralipio

A player that ended his collegiate career with a Finals MVP, Caralipio also deserves a look from PBA teams. Caralipio won the Mythical Five in NCAA Season 98 after averages of 11.22 points and 8.94 rebounds, while helping Letran seal the title against College of St. Benilde with a 20-point, 10-rebound outing in Game Three. The 6-foot-2 Caralipio also has a decent touch from the outside after shooting 44 percent from threes.

Archie Concepcion

On a team that has Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano, Concepcion has found a way to also shine for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL. The former Arellano standout is averaging 11.6 points for the Lanterns behind Baltazar and Serrano this season. Concepcion’s MVP plum in the PBA Draft Combine could boost his stock.

