Greg Slaughter shows up for NorthPort season opener

GREG Slaughter showed up for NorthPort’s season opener against Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday after getting vaccinated in the US.
The 7-foot Slaughter just completed his quarantine after arriving from the US, but was able to the Batang Pier in their practice a day prior to opening day.
Acquired from Ginebra in a blockbuster offseason trade for Christian Standhardinger, Slaughter dressed for the match but is unlikely to play against the Bolts.
Team governor Eric Arejola confirmed the 33-year-old Slaughter went to the US to have himself vaccinated for COVID-19.
