Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 16
    PBA

    Greg Slaughter shows up for NorthPort season opener

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    GREG Slaughter showed up for NorthPort’s season opener against Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday after getting vaccinated in the US.

    The 7-foot Slaughter just completed his quarantine after arriving from the US, but was able to the Batang Pier in their practice a day prior to opening day.

    Acquired from Ginebra in a blockbuster offseason trade for Christian Standhardinger, Slaughter dressed for the match but is unlikely to play against the Bolts.

    Team governor Eric Arejola confirmed the 33-year-old Slaughter went to the US to have himself vaccinated for COVID-19.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again